Ano ang QI Blockchain (QIE)

QI is a public, open-source, decentralized platform that runs smart contracts. These contracts are written in code and run on the Hyperledger Besu network. The main difference between QI and other blockchain platforms is that QI can run smart contracts. QI also has its own cryptocurrency, called QIE. QIE is used to pay for gas, which is the transaction fee that miners charge to execute a contract. The QI blockchain is different from other blockchain platforms because it's Turingcomplete. This means that it can run any computer program. This makes QI very powerful and flexible and brings out its potential to revolutionize the way we interact with the digital world.

QI Blockchain (QIE) Resource Opisyal na Website