QASH Presyo (QASH)
Ang live na presyo ng QASH (QASH) ngayon ay 0.01786938 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 14.53M USD. Ang presyo ng QASH na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng QASH:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 586.03 USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng QASH sa loob ng araw ay -0.83%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 813.11M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng QASH na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng QASH.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng QASH na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0001507741760379.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng QASH na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0076716286.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng QASH na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0066358818.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng QASH na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.005798530739678491.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ -0.0001507741760379
|-0.83%
|30 Araw
|$ +0.0076716286
|+42.93%
|60 Araw
|$ +0.0066358818
|+37.14%
|90 Araw
|$ +0.005798530739678491
|+48.04%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng QASH: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-0.08%
-0.83%
-2.78%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
QASH (pronounced “cash”) is the native currency for the Quoine (pronounced “coin”) which is now rebranded to Liquid. Liquid is a global cryptocurrency firm looking to solve the liquidity problems that have surfaced with crypto investments. Liquid brings liquidity to the cryptocurrency space by providing a means for you to easily buy cryptocurrency with and cash-out to fiat. Currently, each crypto exchange has its own level of liquidity that differs between the trading pairs it offers. This creates individual silos that may have great liquidity on one exchange but not on another. The Liquid platform connects these silos into one combined pool to give you the greatest liquidity possible. The Liquid World Book compiles the orders and prices from exchanges around the world into one order book for you to use. This gives any trader, no matter their location, the ability to use the fiat currency of their choice when purchasing or selling crypto. It removes the liquidity silos of separate exchanges and gives more trading power to previously underserved markets. The Prime Brokerage half of the Quoine Liquid platform basically gives you access to the features outlined in the previous World Book section. With Prime Brokerage, you have direct market access to all exchanges in the World Book without having to create an account on each individual exchange. Furthermore, Quoine has been building partnerships with a network of banks over the last several years to ensure the quick transfer of your fiat funds. QASH is an ERC20 token you use to pay for services on the Liquid platform. Beyond that, QASH holders may also receive discounts, promotional products, and ICO investment opportunities with coins that Quoine helps to launch. The team also emphasizes in their whitepaper that other organizations may use it for their own purposes similar to how some financial institutions use the Ripple XRP token. Because Quoine enters a few different financial sectors, the company has quite a few competitors. As a credit facility, the company competes with SALT. On the exchange side, there are numerous other businesses like Binance specializing in alternative coins or Gemini and Coinbase focusing on fiat to crypto conversions. Mike Kayamori (CEO) and Mario Gomez Lozada (President and CTO) founded Quoine in 2014. Kayamori was previously a Senior Vice President at SoftBank Group and was the Chief Investment Officer of Gungho Asia. Lozada was the CTO of Merrill Lynch in Japan for 11 years before taking the Chief Information Officer role at Credit Suisse Japan. Quoine is the first cryptocurrency firm in the world to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA). The Liquid platform is actually the result of combining two previous platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos. At one time, those two trading platforms were performing over $12 billion of transactions each year.
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.0284123142
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.0141168102
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.016975911
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.01786938
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.08041221
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺0.6288234822
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥2.7954858072
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽1.8394739772
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa INR
₹1.5178251372
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp288.2157661014
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱1.0512556254
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.0.9091940544
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.1086458304
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.0255532134
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳2.1346761348
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦27.7043293644
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴0.7490844096
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs0.91133838
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs4.9719762912
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸9.3801736434
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa THB
฿0.611132796
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$0.5830778694
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.0159037482
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.1388450826
|1 QASH ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.1797659628