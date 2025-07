Pyrin (PYI) Impormasyon

Pyrin, a decentralized Kaspa fork integrated with Blake3, combines BlockDAG and GhostDAG with innovative Smart Contracts, ensuring scalable and instant transactions with low fees and introduces a groundbreaking resource-managing Proof-of-Work (PAIW).

Opisyal na Website: https://pyrincoin.com Puting papel: https://pyrin.network/whitepapers