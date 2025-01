Ano ang Purrcoin (PURR)

For people who like cats on the Internet! $PURR is an ERC-20 memecoin on Base, created by the founders of mfpurrs (Ethscriptions) and megapurrs (Base NFTs). $PURR was stealthily launched, it was never announced or advertised until the supply was fully distributed. 80% of the $PURR supply was paired with 4.2069 ETH in the liquidity pool, and the other 20% was split equally across all megapurr mints (20k $PURR for each megapurr minted).

