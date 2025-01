Ano ang Purpose (PRPS)

Purpose is a token built on the ERC-20 Token Standard that allows people to contribute to its altruistic objectives by holding it. Its primary feature is its ability to generate a second token called DUBI (Decentralized Universal Basic Income) that is supported by a large community of activists as well as an independent group of volunteer developers who work together towards increasing DUBI’s value, in preparation for eventually gradually distributing it among the world’s population. Distribution is to be facilitated on-chain with an allowance contract that grants each individual DUBI at a rate that can be set to equal that of the DUBI output of 1 to 100 Purpose, a process that also incorporates optional automated taxation for government compliance.

Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!

Purpose (PRPS) Resource Opisyal na Website