pufETH (PUFETH) Impormasyon

Puffer operates as a decentralized native liquid restaking protocol native to its ecosystem. Prior to its mainnet launch, pufETH serves as a yield-generating token, mirroring the yield of wstETH, while also providing users the opportunity to accumulate both Puffer and EigenLayer points.

Opisyal na Website: https://puffer.fi/ Puting papel: https://docs.puffer.fi/