Proteo DeFi (PROTEO) Impormasyon

PROTEO is an Exclusive MultiversX DeFi Suite, and takes advantage of the robustness of the xExchange to carry out operations. It expands the possibilities of the DEX with new products for investors that add value to the DEX’s already established solid tools.

Opisyal na Website: https://proteodefi.com/ Puting papel: https://docs.proteodefi.com/getting-started/introduction