PrimoAI ($PRIMO) Impormasyon

PrimoAI is a real-world real estate AI-agentic platform built by a team of real estate and technology executives with a track record of startup and exit successes (brokerages with $30B+ in annual sales, Web2/Web3 companies). Designed for real estate agents, key drivers of the $70T U.S. market, PrimoAI turns their expertise and impactful knowledge into AI-powered productivity that integrates buyers and sellers. Positioned as an Orchestration Agent, it leads ACP’s push into real-world commerce.

Opisyal na Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/27899 Puting papel: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/27899