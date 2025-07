Poodlecoin (POODLE) Impormasyon

For the people, By the people - First ever Dog memecoin on Flare network. Every transfer will burn 1% automatically making it first ever deflationary coin on FLARE network.

Opisyal na Website: https://flrpoodlecoin.com/ Puting papel: https://flrpoodlecoin.com/manifesto.html