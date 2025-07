Pog Coin (POGS) Impormasyon

POG Digital, the digital subsidiary of the iconic 90s brand POG®, leverages blockchain technology to merge nostalgic collectibles with contemporary digital assets. It offers an innovative ecosystem where digital and physical POG collectibles are intertwined, powered by its own cryptocurrency, POG™ Coin. The platform not only caters to collectors and gamers but also serves as a tool for game developers, enabling seamless integration of blockchain features into their games.

Opisyal na Website: https://explore.pogdigital.com/ Puting papel: https://www.pogdigital.com/assets/docs/POG%20Digital%20Whitepaper.pdf