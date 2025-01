Ano ang PLEB Token (PLEB)

The memecoin for plebs. we are plebs. Pleb is for the ones who can’t catch a break. The ones who ape tops and sell bottoms and like to invest in rug pull scams. Look no further anon, Pleb is now your home, your calling. The token was made to be completely safe for all plebs, which is why there is 0 tax and liquidity has been burnt. Pleb get reky no more. Total Supply 123,123,123,123,123 $PLEB PLEB is built by plebs, for plebs. 94% of the supply were sent to the uniswap liquidity pool. LP tokens were burnt forever and the contract is renounced so plebs can enjoy the ride safely. The other 6% of the supply is reserved for future CEX listings and giveaways so pleb can grow and more plebs can join us. ‘This time for the plebs to rise!

Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!