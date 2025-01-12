Pine Presyo (PINE)
Ang live na presyo ng Pine (PINE) ngayon ay 0.00292119 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 63.97K USD. Ang presyo ng PINE na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Pine:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 2.51K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Pine sa loob ng araw ay +11.97%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 21.90M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng PINE na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng PINE.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Pine na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.00031221.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Pine na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0005157378.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Pine na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0003162678.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Pine na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.000027789963037254.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +0.00031221
|+11.97%
|30 Araw
|$ -0.0005157378
|-17.65%
|60 Araw
|$ -0.0003162678
|-10.82%
|90 Araw
|$ +0.000027789963037254
|+0.96%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Pine: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-2.18%
+11.97%
-9.05%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
The native cryptographically-secured fungible protocol token of Pine (ticker symbol $PINE) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of Pine, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token thereon. $PINE functions as the native governance token, access token, and economic incentives which will be distributed to encourage users to exert efforts towards contribution and participation in the ecosystem on Pine, thereby creating a mutually beneficial system where every participant is fairly compensated for its efforts. $PINE is an integral and indispensable part of Pine, because without $PINE, there would be no incentive for users to expend resources to participate in activities or provide services for the benefit of the entire ecosystem on Pine. Given that additional $PINE will be awarded to a user based only on its actual usage, activity and efforts made on Pine and/or proportionate to the frequency and volume of transactions, users of Pine and/or holders of $PINE which did not actively participate will not receive any $PINE incentives. $PINE Holders will have control over the PineDAO which governs both the Pine protocol and the Pine Platform and manages their future development. $PINE would allow holders to propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals to determine future features and/or parameters of Pine, with voting weight calculated in proportion to the tokens staked (the right to vote is restricted solely to voting on features of Pine; it does not entitle $PINE holders to vote on the operation and management of the Company, its affiliates, or their assets or the disposition of such assets to token holders, or select the board of directors of these entities, or determine the development direction of these entities, nor does $PINE constitute any equity interest in any of these entities or any collective investment scheme; the arrangement is not intended to be any form of joint venture or partnership). For example, users may propose usage of the PineDAO Treasury (which holds protocol funds) for platform/protocol maintenance, enhancements, grants, strategic partnership budgets, governance initiatives and other incentive programs. After governance launch there will be no individual or corporate entity or other active promoter, sponsor, or group or affiliated party that maintains sole control over Pine. Pine itself is simply a blockchain protocol that, by design, does not offer any resources for utilisation As such, in order for the protocol to perform its core function as a NFT liquidity protocol, users would need to be incentivised to deposit assets in the borrowing liquidity pools to provide liquidity for loans. As their reward, these liquidity providers which help to promote adoption of Pine by staking or including assets to liquidity pools in exchange for LP tokens would be rewarded with $PINE, according to each user's relative contribution after various adjustment and correction parameters. By distributing $PINE in this manner, it ensures that the governance token will be distributed primarily to key network contributors and allow them to have a say in protocol parameters. Likewise, users which deposit their NFTs and take out loans may also participate in the user incentive programs. $PINE functions as a loyalty membership point, so users will be classified into different loyalty tiers based on the amount of $PINE held, user activity, and/or volume of transactions. $PINE Holders will get exclusive access to tier-based special perks and access rights, some examples are exclusive first rights to buy certain liquidated NFT assets, interest rate or service fee discount for borrowing, or achieving seniority in the platform which will allow the lender to charge more favourable interest rates on loans.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.0047323278
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.0023661639
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.0028335543
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.00292119
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.0131161431
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺0.103410126
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥0.4605840273
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽0.2968805397
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa INR
₹0.2517189423
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp47.8883529936
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱0.17235021
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.0.1476661545
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.0178776828
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.0042065136
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳0.3563267562
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦4.5289545522
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴0.1240629393
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs0.15482307
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs0.8171152668
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸1.5488733618
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa THB
฿0.1013068692
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$0.0967206009
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.0026582829
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.0227268582
|1 PINE ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.0294748071