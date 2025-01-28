Pi Network Presyo (PI)
Ang live na presyo ng Pi Network (PI) ngayon ay 42.68 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 0.00 USD. Ang presyo ng PI na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Pi Network:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 297.71K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Pi Network sa loob ng araw ay +1.81%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 0.00 USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng PI na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng PI.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Pi Network na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.759004.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Pi Network na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -4.8047692880.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Pi Network na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -2.8400040240.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Pi Network na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -11.11614178453849.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +0.759004
|+1.81%
|30 Araw
|$ -4.8047692880
|-11.25%
|60 Araw
|$ -2.8400040240
|-6.65%
|90 Araw
|$ -11.11614178453849
|-20.66%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Pi Network: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-2.65%
+1.81%
-2.88%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
What is Pi Network? Pi Network is a novel cryptocurrency and developer platform that (1) allows mobile users to mine Pi coins without draining the device’s battery, reducing the environmental impact, and (2) fosters the world’s most accessible and ubiquitous apps platform where developers can offer users real life utilities and products in exchange for Pi coins. With its 30+ million engaged user base (as of December 2021) that allows anyone to mine straight from their smartphones, Pi Network strives to bring real economic power back to the masses. Pi’s blockchain secures not only economic transactions via a mobile meritocracy system but also a full Web 3.0 experience where community developers can build decentralized applications (dApps) for millions of users. Who developed Pi Network? Pi Network is founded by Dr. Nicolas Kokkalis and Dr. Chengdiao Fan — two Stanford PhD’s in computational engineering and social sciences. Dr. Kokkalis, in addition to developing/founding several startups and human-centered technologies in the past, teaches a Stanford’s computer science class on Decentralized Applications on Blockchain. Dr. Fan, receiving her PhD in computational anthropology, has also worked as a founding developer of several startups and projects around scaling social communications and surfacing untapped social capital for people everywhere. Both are strong and long term believers of the technical, financial and social potential of cryptocurrencies, but frustrated by their current limitations. To resolve traditional blockchains’ shortcomings, they employ a user-centric design philosophy that turns the development process of new blockchains upside down. What makes Pi Network unique? Pi’s blockchain uses an adaptation of the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) — an instantiation of the Federated Byzantine Agreement — to validate transactions. Compared to traditional blockchain mining methods like proof of work or stake, Pi’s protocol uniquely provides decentralized control, low latency, flexible trust and asymptotic security at a fraction of the environmental cost. In short, fault tolerance is achieved through a decentralized web of nodes reaching consensus via a trust network of mobile users who validate their daily presence and vouch for others’ authenticity in the network to earn Pi. Environmental impact is vastly lowered since this method does not require energy-intensive hardware to mine. Pi Network’s robust economic design is built on an intuitive and transparent model, facilitating Pi coins as a medium of exchange without token concentration. Key tenets include fair distribution (every user has the same base mining rate), scarcity (the mining rate decreases as more people join), and meritocracy (rewards are distributed based on contributions to the network). Pi Network’s developer platform also offers numerous qualities that may interest developers. As the world’s largest identity-authenticated userbase, Pi Network has pre-built infrastructures such as a crypto wallet, user authentication, notifications, deep linking, app interoperability and many other functionalities in its pipeline. Its App Engine uses an operating system similar to Apple’s iOS, with a secure blockchain component. Community developers can incorporate Pi’s SDK and user-authentication measures into their apps, enabling Pioneers to seamlessly integrate into the Pi ecosystem and move back and forth between different interoperable apps without logging in separately or providing other contact information. Are Pi coins available for sale? Pi Network is currently transitioning from Testnet to Mainnet, where Pi coins will eventually become available for public sale. The Network is NOT having any ICOs or any type of crowdfunding, and any sales of Pi are unauthorized and have no affiliation with Pi Network. Those wishing to join Pi Network can download the mobile application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and start mining.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$67.8612
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡34.144
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa EUR
€40.546
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa USD
$42.68
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM187.3652
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺1,526.2368
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥6,647.8368
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽4,156.1784
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa INR
₹3,692.6736
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp688,387.0004
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱2,496.3532
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.2,145.0968
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$251.3852
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$61.4592
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳5,204.826
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦65,965.7812
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴1,792.1332
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs2,390.08
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs11,901.7448
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸22,056.5972
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa THB
฿1,445.1448
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$1,407.1596
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr38.412
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$332.0504
|1 PI ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م425.5196