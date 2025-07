PHUX Governance Token (PHUX) Impormasyon

PHUX, also known as Pulse & Hex Universe Xchange, is a programmable liquidity protocol and decentralized automated market maker (AMM) built on PulseChain. PHUX serves as a versatile component for customizable liquidity solutions, providing a flexible building block for tailoring liquidity needs. It allows users to create Liquidity Pools, Indices, and Stable Swaps on PulseChain.

Opisyal na Website: https://phux.io/ Puting papel: https://ph-defi.gitbook.io/phux-protocol/