PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Impormasyon

The Phoenix DAO foundation is launching a new token (PHNX) that is forked from an existing open-source community driven project, Hydro Blockchain (formally known as Project Hydro). Phoenix DAO solves the centralized issues at the core of the original Hydro project with a community built DAO, a healthier token distribution plan with built-in smart contracts, added use cases, and an updated token supply. The PHNX ecosystem includes the following protocols; Authentication, Identity, Payments, Storage, Tokenization which will be the backbone of the ecosystem fuelling the dApp Store and an Events Marketplace

Opisyal na Website: https://phoenixdao.io/ Puting papel: https://github.com/PhoenixDAO/PhoenixDAO-docs/blob/master/PhoenixDAO_White_Paper_V1.1.pdf