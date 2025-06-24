Peace Guy Presyo (PEACEGUY)
Ang live na presyo ng Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) ngayon ay 0.00074022 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 738.46K USD. Ang presyo ng PEACEGUY na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Peace Guy:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay -- USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Peace Guy sa loob ng araw ay -21.83%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 999.80M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng PEACEGUY na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng PEACEGUY.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Peace Guy na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.000206769403792736.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Peace Guy na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Peace Guy na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Peace Guy na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ -0.000206769403792736
|-21.83%
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Peace Guy: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-4.09%
-21.83%
+89.51%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Peace Guy: A Meme for Peace in a Time of War In a world overwhelmed by conflict, destruction, and polarization, a quiet yet powerful figure has emerged from the noise—not with weapons or political rhetoric, but with a smile and an open hand. “Peace Guy” is not just a meme—it’s a movement. Created during a time of global unrest, the Peace Guy project is a digital symbol of calm resistance and collective hope, spreading positivity where fear and hatred often dominate. The character of Peace Guy is simple by design but rich in purpose. He embodies stillness in chaos, humor in despair, and most importantly, peace in times of war. Always depicted with a relaxed posture, a calm smirk, and often holding a white dove—the universal symbol of peace—Peace Guy speaks to people across cultures, ideologies, and age groups. His mission is not to take sides or spark debate. His mission is to remind us that peace is a choice—and a necessary one. Peace Guy was born from a deep frustration with how war narratives dominate media and public discourse. People are bombarded with fear-driven content and divisive opinions. This meme was created as a counterbalance—a peaceful protest against digital negativity. Instead of contributing to outrage cycles, Peace Guy offers a digital breath of fresh air. A moment of peace on your feed. A reason to smile. A reminder that humanity still exists amid conflict. But Peace Guy isn’t just about aesthetics. His presence has inspired a growing online community committed to spreading kindness, empathy, and solidarity. This community shares Peace Guy memes, updates, and messages, turning reposts and retweets into acts of digital resistance. The simplicity of the meme allows it to spread organically, with no agenda other than to offer a gentle nudge toward compassion. The project has also evolved beyond visuals. With the launch of an official Peace Guy website and meme generator, followers can now create their own versions and participate actively in spreading the message. The initiative encourages creativity, giving people the tools to become peace-makers themselves in the digital realm. In a time when people feel powerless in the face of global conflict, Peace Guy offers a form of soft power—an emotional, human response that doesn't require resources, politics, or permission. He’s the chill reminder that even in dark times, we can choose to be kind, to stay calm, and to believe in a better future. Peace Guy doesn’t shout. He doesn’t argue. He doesn’t blame. He just exists, peacefully—hoping you’ll join him.
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa VND
₫19.4788893
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.0011325366
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.0005403606
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.0006365892
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.00074022
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.0031385328
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺0.0293275164
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥0.107146845
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽0.0580036392
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa INR
₹0.0636663222
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp12.1347521568
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa KRW
₩1.0070989188
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱0.0421481268
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.0.0370628154
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.0040638078
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.0010066992
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳0.0904622862
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦1.1458457556
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴0.0308819784
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs0.07624266
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs0.2107628406
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸0.3827381532
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa THB
฿0.0241829874
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$0.02183649
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa AED
د.إ0.0027166074
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.000592176
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.0058033248
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.0067285998
|1 PEACEGUY ipinagpalit sa MXN
$0.0140567778