pBTC35A (PBTC35A) Impormasyon

The protocol consists of pBTC35A tokens and MARS tokens. Each pBTC35A token represents 1TH/s hashrate with pre-determined power ratio, mining rigs would be in Poolin Superhashrate’s custody during life cycle. While net profit on wBTC would be distributed per minutes.

Opisyal na Website: https://mars.poolin.fi/