Ano ang PBIE (PBIE)

By providing various activity PBIE Token rewards, we will gather the community, and based on the gathered community users, we will provide products and services such as electric bicycles, travel products, healthcare, and games that we have planned. User's can purchase goods or services with PBIE received as a reward or PBIE acquired through trading. As the community becomes stronger, we expect the tokens and ecosystem to grow even bigger. Our goal is to create a transparent and powerful ecosystem based on the community.

Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!