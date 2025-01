Ano ang Patriots Coin (PTC)

Patriots Coin is an online retailer of hand-crafted collectable Silver & Gold coins and bars with years of experiences. It also do customized coins and bars and already created pieces for a lot of crypto projects which are available on Amazon and Walmart. It will be possible to use $PTC for the payment, which offers 10% discount compared to Fiat. A percentage of all sells will be used to buy and burn $PTC to increase the price steadily. Patriotscoin developes also Games for iOS and Android where users can earn crypto. Example: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=vip.yertletheturtle.play The project is currently working on a solution to make crypto currencies more accessible. The contract is audited and the team is KYCd from Cyberscope: https://www.coinscope.co/coin/4-ptc

