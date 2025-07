Oxai (OXAI) Impormasyon

OXAI is a decentralized AI protocol combining blockchain and artificial intelligence to offer secure, scalable, and accessible AI tools. The platform includes an AI-powered dApp for real-time chat, image generation, audits, and rewards. Built on a dual-layer chain, OXAI enables users to interact, earn, and govern using its native token on Base and its own network.

Opisyal na Website: https://oxai.io Puting papel: https://oxai.io/docs