OVO is Japan's largest NFT issuance and trading platform, providing one-stop customized NFT solutions for artists. Most of OVO users are fans of animation and art. OVO is based in Japan, radiating the global NFT market and providing Super Avatars to the Metaverse. OVO is deployed on multiple smart chains, they are ETH, BNB and Flow. OVO has now sold more than 60,000 NFTs, with more than 100,000 transfers on the blockchain.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.ovo.space/ Puting papel: https://ovo-nft-platform.gitbook.io/ovo-platform/v/new-whitepaper/