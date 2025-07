Oracle AI (ORACLE) Impormasyon

OracleAI is a data analytics platform enhancing investment decisions with predictive models, KOL insights, and market trend analyses. It offers exclusive features via $ORACLE token staking, including a custom TG bot, gasless swaps, and a proprietary AI tool for deep cryptocurrency market insights, aiming to transform trading strategies with its innovative technology.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.oracleai.app/ Puting papel: https://www.oracleai.app/files/oracle-deck.pdf