OPEN Ticketing Ecosystem (OPN) Impormasyon

The OPEN Ticketing Ecosystem is the home of on-chain ticketing.

Having built state-of-the-art ticketing infrastructure that has issued over 5 million on-chain tickets globally, the OPEN ecosystem provides tools for integrators, event organizers, and artists to take back control of their ticketing and tap into new avenues for financing, access, and fostering fan relationships.

Opisyal na Website: https://onopen.xyz/