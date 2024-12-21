OneLedger Presyo (OLT)
Ang live na presyo ng OneLedger (OLT) ngayon ay 0.00136057 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 596.00K USD. Ang presyo ng OLT na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng OneLedger:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 162.54K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng OneLedger sa loob ng araw ay +9.83%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 434.60M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng OLT na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng OLT.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng OneLedger na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.00012181.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng OneLedger na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0023576902.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng OneLedger na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0017071090.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng OneLedger na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.00086699041470328.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +0.00012181
|+9.83%
|30 Araw
|$ +0.0023576902
|+173.29%
|60 Araw
|$ +0.0017071090
|+125.47%
|90 Araw
|$ +0.00086699041470328
|+175.65%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng OneLedger: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-0.07%
+9.83%
-24.14%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
OneLedger enables you to focus building your business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will make your business application interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OneLedger defines a three-layer consensus protocol to enable more effective integration of different blockchain applications. Business logic can be implemented by the first layer – a configurable role-based consensus protocol leveraging hierarchical grouping similar to the structure of Merkle Tree. The side chain consensus protocol can move consensus traffic from the main chain with public consensus to the side chain with high performance and efficiency. OneLedger block structure enables the synchronization and reference between the three-layer consensus. The company works as a cross-ledger blockchain platform for people to make exchanges through business methodology. Not only that, but it’s also developed using the enterprise blockchain technology solutions that are running across the globe like something the world has never seen. One Ledger also operates as a powerful consensus engine that will help people with governance, so they can rest assured their transactions are being completed legitimately. The SDK on the platform is also highly customizable. And the platform, in general, is highly scalable and reliable. The architecture of the One Leger is built around the focal point of building your business software through the One Ledger modularization tools. They are set up to communicate with One Leger’s advanced protocol via the unique API gateway used by the platform developers. The new method of operation is designed to make your business application work together with different private and public blockchains in synchronicity by way of side chains that work together and are implemented via the One Ledger platform. The platform is designed to help people in a wide range of different business models. People in finance, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing and just about anything else will benefit highly from the One Ledger protocol. It works with Bitcoin, Ethereum, HyperLedger and several other platforms.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.0021633063
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.0010748503
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.0012925415
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.00136057
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.006122565
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺0.0478784583
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥0.2128475708
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽0.1400570758
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa INR
₹0.1155668158
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp21.9446743471
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱0.0800423331
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.0.0692258016
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.0082722656
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.0019456151
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳0.1625336922
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦2.1094005166
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴0.0570350944
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs0.06938907
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs0.3785649968
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸0.7142040101
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa THB
฿0.046531494
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$0.0443953991
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.0012109073
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.0105716289
|1 OLT ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.0136873342