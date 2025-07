One World Chain (OWCT) Impormasyon

One World Chain is a Decentralized Ethereum Scaling Platform and EVM compatible Blockchain. Providing the ultimate layer one user experience with faster transactions at super-low gas fee. One World Chain is an All-in-One Blockchain with various Developer-Friendly applications, which can also be used by non-devs. The Blockchain utility token ticker is $OWCT.

Opisyal na Website: https://oneworldchain.org/ Puting papel: https://docs.oneworldchain.org/