OGzClub (OGZ) Impormasyon

OGz is the pioneering MemeFi project that strives to create a thriving community by incorporating the beloved Meme culture with DeFi,At the core of OGz lies a unique referral program that rewards members who invite new users to join the ecosystem. OGz MemeFi is introducing innovative tax features inspired by our DeFi experience, without disrupting the token supply for rewards or payments .

Opisyal na Website: https://ogz.club/ Puting papel: https://ogz.club/OGz-Litepaper.pdf