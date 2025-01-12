ODEM Presyo (ODE)
Ang live na presyo ng ODEM (ODE) ngayon ay 0 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 109.18K USD. Ang presyo ng ODE na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng ODEM:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 81.26 USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng ODEM sa loob ng araw ay +81.14%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 221.95M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng ODE na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng ODE.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng ODEM na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.00022034.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng ODEM na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng ODEM na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng ODEM na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +0.00022034
|+81.14%
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|+111.64%
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|+38.33%
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng ODEM: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+0.01%
+81.14%
+40.66%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
ODEM, or On-Demand Education Marketplace, is a blockchain-based distributed network that allows university students to seamlessly interact with their professors and academic partners. Through the creation of nuanced digital channels, ODEM makes it possible for users to come together to raise the quality of accessible education at a reasonable cost. Additionally, the ODEM platform allows qualified and trusted individuals from across the global education scene to create customized curriculum that can help students gain practical knowledge about the market at large and allow them to gain hands-on experience within various industrial sectors. Not only that, ODEM provides students with more choices for housing, transportation, and other necessities, thereby allowing international as well as local students to take ownership of their educations. ODEM connects students with various educational hubs via a smart contract-based payment platform. As a result, academic scholars can interact directly with one another and participate in the exchange of education and learning, without the involvement of intermediaries. This service allows users to access custom-designed courses and educational programs that can help them find a curriculum that meets their particular needs. Unlike the educational model used by online service providers such as Coursera and Khan Academy, where all teacher-student interaction is maintained virtually, ODEM creates customized in-person educational programs that prepare students for real-world jobs and businesses. According to the official whitepaper, the majority of ODEM’s current offerings are onsite educational experiences. Richard Maaghul is the CEO of this venture. He has been in the startup domain for over two decades and has been involved with a number of emerging/disruptive technologies in the past. In addition to co-founding ODEM.IO, Rich has been involved with Chevron Corporation as an executive. William Bayrd II is the COO of this project. According to his LinkedIn profile, Bill is the founder of three companies, including big-name establishments such as Excelorators Inc. Bill possesses a D.Pharma from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Michael Zargham is the Chief Backend Engineer for ODEM. He holds a Ph.D in Systems Engineering with a specialization in decentralized systems. Also worth mentioning is the fact that Michael possesses more than a decade’s worth of experience in domains such as digital systems and disruptive technology. To invest in this company, we will have to buy its ODEM tokens. They are ERC20 Ethereum-based tokens which can be used on the educational platform to trade for educational services. You will be able to buy the ODEM tokens during the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) as the pre-sale was already finished in December 2017. The sale will begin on February 17 and it will last until March 19. We will be able to use ETH to buy the tokens and you can store them in any Ethereum wallet. The tokens will be distributed as soon as the sale is finished.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa EUR
€--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa USD
$--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa INR
₹--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa THB
฿--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$--
|1 ODE ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م--