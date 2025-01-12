Obsidium Presyo (OBS)
Ang live na presyo ng Obsidium (OBS) ngayon ay 0.00252947 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 16.01K USD. Ang presyo ng OBS na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Obsidium:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 9.08K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Obsidium sa loob ng araw ay +0.02%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 6.33M USD
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Obsidium na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Obsidium na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0000028808.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Obsidium na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0000019102.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Obsidium na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.00000127662900263.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|+0.02%
|30 Araw
|$ -0.0000028808
|-0.11%
|60 Araw
|$ +0.0000019102
|+0.08%
|90 Araw
|$ -0.00000127662900263
|-0.05%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Obsidium: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+0.02%
+0.02%
-0.00%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
What is Obsidium? Obsidium is an ecosystem, serverless, cross-chain, layer-2 solution that fuel the crypto space with DeFi, AMM & NFTs. It’s benefits include infinite scalability, high throughput sub-second confirmation time, and fees at a tenth of a cent. OBSIDIUM MISSION Facilitate education, research, and continued development of the OBS Ecosystem to increase understanding of the public benefit of an incentive driven metaverse ecosystem. About $OBS into Ecosystem Obsidium token will power the Obsidium Ecosystem and will give governance power to those who own’s it. $OBS will be used for fees, rewards, utilities, staking and providing a total supply for new born tokens into Obsidium Ecosystem. Focus & Development Areas Simplifying Real assets registry It’s still manipulated and not 100% transparent. Obsidium is proposing to build an 4D scanning app to empower anyone to register an real assets/good into the blockchain technology. AI recognition of lands, property’s, cars, etc… Layer Two Solution Building the first cross-chain layer-2 ecosystem to simplify real and virtual assets registry plus tokenization. We propose the sub-second identification of any duplicate item, asset, token or smart contract on any blockchain available. Integrating AI identity protection and deduplication. Decentralized Applications Building the first cross-chain layer-2 dApp (Decentralized Application) into the Obsidium ecosystem that will provide fundamentally core functionality under the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. ( e.g. Identity, Yielding, Farming, Minting. ) NFTs Marketplace Building the first cross-chain layer-2 NFTs Marketplace that will open the metaverse, omniverse and any virtual world for content creators and digital art lovers to interact and transact with all NFTs available in any other Marketplace of any other blockchains. ( e.g. Avatars, Skins, Virtual Lands, Characters, Virtual Properties, Virtual Adds. ) Exchange Developing the first Exchange to interact and transact from any blockchain at a tenth of a cent transaction costs. Exchange Token for Token, NFT for NFT, Token for NFT or any virtual assets available. Launchpad Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Launchpad with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface where new born project can be launched into our Ecosystem. Liquidity Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Liquidity Provider and Liquidity Locker with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. Tokenomics & How it works The main mechanisms of Obsidium contract include a 6% sell fee. Only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter) Anti-Dump Max Sell no more than 1.05% of supply over 24 hours – only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter)
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
