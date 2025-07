Nuvola Digital (NVL) Impormasyon

Nuvola Didital is a DePIN aggregator, essentially deploying resources & nodes for our partner projects (such as IAGON/WMT) and share the revenues and rewards back to our holders. We are going to be working with different projects on Cardano as well as on other chains.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.nuvoladigital.io/ Puting papel: https://nuvola.gitbook.io/nuvola-digital-whitepaper-v1