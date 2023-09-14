NovaX (NOVAX) Tokenomics
NovaX (NOVAX) Impormasyon
What is the project about? NovaX is your gateway to a cutting-edge fitness experience that combines the power of blockchain technology with your active lifestyle. Embrace the future of fitness as you mine blockchain tokens, connect with like-minded individuals, and achieve your wellness goals in a thriving community of fitness enthusiasts. With NovaX, you're not just tracking your workouts; you're earning rewards for your efforts and connecting with a dynamic fitness community. Discover a new way to stay motivated, achieve your fitness aspirations, and unlock the full potential of your active lifestyle.
What makes your project unique? NovaX embodies a comprehensive Fitness and Social ecosystem, enriched by Gamified Elements and Virtual & Real-word Bridge that elevate it to a Fitness Metaverse. Our platform also integrates various technological applications to empower users' experiences, engagement and prosperity. Emerging technologies are reshaping well-being experiences, demanding a unified platform. NovaX offer a blockchain hub that integrates innovations, catering to personalized fitness demands and becoming the ultimate destination for holistic well-being.
History of your project. NovaX was initially conceived when publishing the gitbook in 2022. A fundraising sale was conducted on September 14, 2023 and the Listing date is on September 20, 2023
What’s next for your project? Release mining from Fitness and Defi Features User Growth and Adoption: Comprehensive educational resources, including video tutorials, articles, and webinars, have empowered traders with the knowledge and skills to navigate the cryptocurrency market confidently NovaX roadmap outlines key milestones from Q1 2023 to Q4 2026 can be found on our website
What can your token be used for? NovaX token, a versatile digital asset that fuels a range of functionalities within the NovaX ecosystem, offering users a diverse array of utilities to enhance their fitness journey and financial engagement
- Transaction Incentives: NOVAX holders can earn a share of transaction fee revenue, providing an avenue for users to participate in the platform's financial ecosystem
- Membership Access: Gain access to exclusive membership tiers, offering users premium features, advanced analytics, and community interactions.
- DAO Participation: NOVAX token holders participate in the Decentralized Autonomous Organization, wielding voting rights to influence strategic decisions.
- NFT Airdrops: Holders of NOVAX tokens will receive exclusive NFT airdrops, expanding users' digital asset portfolio with unique NFTs.
- Staking and Yield Farming: Users can Stake NOVAX tokens to earn passive income and partake in yield farming strategies.
- Premium Packages: Users can utilize NOVAX token to access premium fitness packages, including personalized plans, virtual training sessions, and expert guidance.
NovaX (NOVAX) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa NovaX (NOVAX), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
NovaX (NOVAX) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng NovaX (NOVAX) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga NOVAX token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang NOVAX token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni NOVAX, galugarin ang live na presyo ng NOVAX token!
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng NOVAX
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang NOVAX? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng NOVAX ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
