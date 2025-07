NORMIE (NORMIE) Impormasyon

On a misson to onboard the next 100,000 normies to Base.

The Base chain features are spot-on for getting our mission done. We are talking about +1B of new people, +1B$ of fresh buying power. We aim to be the final meeting point of all the normies out there.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.normiebase.com