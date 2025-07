NORA (NORA) Impormasyon

Nora is revolutionizing mental health support by merging advanced AI with blockchain technology. It introduces customizable, decentralized AI agents designed to scale mental wellness across individuals, therapists, and businesses. With features like personalized agents, therapist cloning, and corporate integrations, Nora provides an inclusive, scalable, and privacy-focused solution for global mental health challenges.

Opisyal na Website: https://speaktonora.com/ Puting papel: https://docs.speaktonora.com/