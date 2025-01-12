NinjaPepe Presyo (NINJAPEPE)
Ang live na presyo ng NinjaPepe (NINJAPEPE) ngayon ay 0 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 0.00 USD. Ang presyo ng NINJAPEPE na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng NinjaPepe:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 5.99 USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng NinjaPepe sa loob ng araw ay --
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 0.00 USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng NINJAPEPE na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng NINJAPEPE.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng NinjaPepe na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng NinjaPepe na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng NinjaPepe na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng NinjaPepe na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|--
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|-0.21%
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|+15.60%
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng NinjaPepe: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
--
--
-3.26%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
NinjaPepe NFT is the genesis NFT collection of the NinjaPepe team, and it's a deflationary NFT collection. To diversify the NinjaPepe Genesis collection and make each piece of intricate artwork stylish and attractive, this set of 4800 NFTs contain a variety of different hand-designed 3D traits within this collection. NinjaPepe- Warrior Pepe Avatar NinjaPepe is the genesis NFT collection of team NinjaPepe. NinjaPepe is an NFT collection of 4800 Worrier Pepe Avatars that feature profile pictures of high-quality 3D frog-based characters with unique traits of PNG pictures built on Ethereum Blockchain that are procedurally generated by an advanced AI tool. NinjaPepe is the genesis NFT collection of team NinjaPepe. NinjaPepe is an NFT collection of 4800 Worrier Pepe Avatars that feature profile pictures of high-quality 3D frog-based characters with unique traits of PNG pictures built on Ethereum Blockchain that are procedurally generated by an advanced AI tool. Owners of NinjaPepe NFTs and $NinjaPepe tokens are considered members of the NinjaPepe Club and gain access to exclusive utilities and perks such as future NFTs airdrops, staking rewards, members-only future events, and access to limited edition merchandise. NinjaPepe NFT is not just any PNG NFT project. Our vision is to push the technology boundary of decentralized blockchain and NFT by building a Metaverse called MetaPepes, in which owners of NinjaPepe NFT Avatars can interact with one another in a Virtual Reality world, transact with $NinjaPepe Tokens as a currency, get rewarded through Metaverse utilities for contributing to the Metaverse by holding NinjaPepe NFTs. The possibilities are endless in the MetaPepes Metaverse. Each NinjaPepe NFT is a key allowing the holders to enter the Metaverse we are building. NinjaPepe team together found the most affecting reward system as fuel to boost the values of all project`s products and the community simultaneously. Our strong royal community will ben
