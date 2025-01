Ano ang NightVerse Game (NVG)

NightVerse.game is a unique RPG Metaverse game with AR and 3D capabilities. It promises a revolutionary gaming experience - high-quality graphics, sustainable initiatives with faster speed, and lower costs compared to our competitors. Based on AR technology and geographic location (LBS) with super interactivity, it will pioneer the use of location function, and map the data of the mobile phone accordingly to bring all the virtual worlds into the real world. We also boast high-earning opportunities like Play-To-Earn and Play-To-Move. Furthermore, users can trade their valuable in-game digital assets - items and collectibles as NFTs in our marketplace. NVGT is our game token.

