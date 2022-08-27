NFTmall (GEM) Tokenomics
What is NFTmall (GEM)? NFTmall- Pioneers of Multichain GameFi Infrastructure & Phygital NFT Commerce. Introducing a robust multi-chain NFT platform that empowers creativity. It allows NFT creators to have fun while earning. NFTmall is not just a marketplace but a community governed by its utility & governance token GEM. We are a next-gen NFT marketplace & Launchpad for NFT creators, traders, and enthusiasts. Our platform is synergizing Defi and e-commerce to achieve a fully autonomous and royalty-driven marketplace. Bridging NFTs Between Chains NFTmall will also solve the liquidity problem of NFTs / NFT collections minted on chains that lack sufficient liquidity. We will allow the bridging of NFTs across all the chains that NFTmall supports. Screenshot 2022-08-27 at 13.30.50.png Our mission includes bridging the gap between digitized and real-world while allowing real-world use cases for NFTs by introducing revolutionary features like the NFT Materialisation service. Using NFTmall, anyone can mint, list & trade NFTs in a simple & cost-efficient manner. Thanks to its super-efficient smart contracts.
NFTmall = Multichain NFT infrastructure provider + Powerful NFT API + NFT materialisation service + Launchpad.
Benefits of the platform include but are not limited to,
- A super sleek, easy-to-use user interface marketplace & launchpad with beautiful great design.
- Reliable, Cost-efficient & Secured.
- A universal NFT platform for all. Accommodates everyone according to their needs. Offers "Zero" platform fees to mint NFT and charges only 2% on NFT sell or 1% if GEM is used, which is the cheapest in the space.
- Houses famous NFT artists as "Featured Creators" to appreciate creativity.
- Offers different NFT auctioning systems (Timed auction & Open to bid).
- Has its native token, GEM 💎 with various utility & use-cases throughout the ecosystem, including governance of the platform.
- One-of-a-kind platform offers mass NFT materialisation service and delivery worldwide.
- One-of-a-kind mobile app, AR & NFT verification app.
- Has a robust API "NFT explorer" (Google of NFT).
- It aims to offer NFT Fractionalise, lending & borrowing service in the coming days & months.
What problem does the product solve?
- nftmall.io makes NFT minting super simple and accessible in a few clicks in various blockchain networks!
- Houses a wide range of individual NFTs & NFT collections minted on various blockchains.
- Users can buy or sell popular NFT collections minted on different chains from one unified NFTmall platform.
- NFT creation, NFT collections listing, NFT auctioning, NFT buy or sell, finding NFT collections info, finding famous NFT artists as " Featured Creator", and NFT project fundraising from one universal platform. "Your one-stop-shop" for anything & everything related to NFT.
- Bridges the gap between the digital & real world. One-of-a-kind platform offers NFT materialisation services to NFT owners.
- Users can project the NFT into any surface on its various materialise forms before ordering through our AR & NFT verification app in real-time, confirming peace of mind & accurate view.
- "NFT explorer" (Google of NFT) is a handy tool or guide for NFT traders or newcomers in the NFT space. Users can find info on all individual NFT or NFT collections minted on different chains, including their Rarity information).
What positive change should it bring out?
- It should introduce the NFT community and allow NFT minting to a high transaction speed, low-cost chains in a secured manner for NFT minting encouraging creativity.
- It opens up the door for relatively new chains and creates a broader NFT market by introducing them with NFT streamline, allowing NFT minting and trading.
- Bridging the gap between the digital & real world with NFT materialise service creates further use-cases for NFTs and more interest in NFT.
- NFTmall empowers creators by providing a cost-efficient, super sleek, reliable, easy to use user interface platform, which should attract and create interest for newcomers in NFT & crypto space in general.
- It should make the NFT community and NFT creators more diverse and vibrant.
Users can experience a super-fast, reliable, sleek, and easy-to-use user experience platform.
nftmall.io makes NFT minting, listing & trading super easy and efficient for NFT creators & traders.
What's GEM Tokenomics?
Token Info: Symbol: GEM Max Supply: 20 million (Deflationary)
Token Distribution:
5% Private Sale 15% Public Sale 5% Exchange Liquidity 2% Liquidity Mining 30% Marketplace Mining 15% Marketing & Educational Program 5% Technical Bounty & Hackathon 5% Strategic Partnerships 8% Team & Advisors 10% Foundational Reserve
Investor Pitch Deck: https://nftmall.docsend.com/view/hv7mx4savkksnqb7 White Paper: https://nftmall.docsend.com/view/aqitrk9vsfhbahe8 Docs: https://docs.nftmall.io/
NFTmall (GEM) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa NFTmall (GEM), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
NFTmall (GEM) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng NFTmall (GEM) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga GEM token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang GEM token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni GEM, galugarin ang live na presyo ng GEM token!
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.