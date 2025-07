NANI (⌘) Impormasyon

NANI provides smart contract wallets and open models to simplify and automate your crypto. You can text transactions, get updated onchain analysis, as well as create your own strategies to deploy entirely via chat. NANI also provides open source APIs and paymaster services to help abstract gas and sponsorship from contract interactions. NANI OS combines all these components into user-friendly dapps.

Opisyal na Website: https://nani.ooo/ Puting papel: https://nani.ooo/whitepaper