NAINCY (NAINCY) Impormasyon

nAIncy is an AI-powered financial analyst designed to help crypto natives understand and act on the $867 trillion traditional asset market. She begins as a daily commentator on X, connecting political trades, earnings data, and macroeconomic signals into crisp, meme-native insights. Over time, she evolves into a protocol that enables on-chain access to real-world assets through intelligent trade modeling, agent-led execution, and tokenized infrastructure.

Opisyal na Website: https://naincy.ai/ Puting papel: https://naincy.gitbook.io/naincyai-litepaper