Ano ang MOTION (MOTION)

Motion is an ethereum based token that represents the modern slang term for motion. Our goal is to amplify individuals and create a culture coin that represents the crypto community. We have built a custom UGC generator, empowering people to show their own motion. Motion is also championed by over 100 KOL's in the crypto space who represent "motion" or being on top of their game. Motion is also a crypto publication that features those in the space who have the most notable traits to highlight and learn from. Motion is a culture coin on the ethereum blockchain.

MOTION (MOTION) Resource Opisyal na Website