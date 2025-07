MooMoo Token (MOO) Impormasyon

MooMoo is a new token powering the Cows Gone Mad NFT ecosystem and specially its immersive game Cows Gone Mad: Battle for Pasture Prime. Built on the Solana blockchain, MooMoo tokens offer scalability and low transaction fees, serving as the primary in-game currency. This integration bridges the digital art and gaming worlds, enabling NFT holders to seamlessly utilise their assets within the game and the rest of the ecosystem.

Opisyal na Website: https://cowsgonemad.io/ Puting papel: https://cowsgonemad.io/docs/v1.6.6%20Cows%20Gone%20Mad%20Whitepaper%202024.pdf