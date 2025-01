Ano ang Moochii (MOOCHII)

Moochii is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency communities, with over 1000+ initial investors within the first week. We are a community that believed in the premise of a coin that's not just another tokenomics fork. We all have a stake in making Moochii grow and prosper... Rain-forests and Wallets... Our goal is to not just see the development team, or the management team, or the marketing team on the moon; it's to have everyone there. What makes Moochii different is the amount of involvement that the community plays in our currency. All major choices are dictated by and for the community, not at the behest of the development team or senior members. Every holder, no matter how small, will get a voice in the community; in how it grows and in how we prosper.

