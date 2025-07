Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Impormasyon

Mineral Vault is a platform that offers fractional investment opportunities in mineral interests, specifically oil and gas properties. By tokenizing these real-world mineral rights, Mineral Vault enables investors to gain liquid exposure to a traditionally illiquid asset class. Token holders receive passive income derived from cash flows generated by the underlying oil and gas properties. The platform aims to democratize access to mineral interests through blockchain technology, simplifying investment and ownership processes.

Opisyal na Website: https://mineralvault.io/