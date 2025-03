Ano ang Milkshake Swap (MILK)

MilkshakeSwap is a Binance Smart Chain-powered DEX and AMM that allows anyone to swap BEP-20 tokens efficiently and safely. The platform is comparable to Uniswap in that it provides a decentralized trading experience combined with liquidity pools. MilkshakeSwap can be the largest Dapp on the Binance Smart Chain and is seen by many as a project with endless potential. As such, the platform is very popular and currently has $5,497,727.35 in locked liquidity at this time.

