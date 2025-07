MicroPets (PETS) Impormasyon

MicroPets transforms popular memes from the crypto space into loveable 2D & 3D NFT’s. These can be bought using MicroPets tokens or minted directly in our dApp! A MicroPet is used in several ways within the MicroPets ecosystem: Staking, P2E gaming, and a future metaverse expansion named Petropolis!

Opisyal na Website: https://micropets.io/ Puting papel: https://micropets.gitbook.io/whitepaper/