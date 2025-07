Meupass (MPS) Impormasyon

Meupass is an innovative platform designed to revolutionize the event and gastronomy sectors by offering technological solutions for seamless event check-ins, restaurant tab openings, and QR code-based ordering, sending requests directly to the kitchen. Additionally, Meupass leverages blockchain technology to reward investors by distributing 10% of annual profits to MPS token holders. Our goal is to enhance efficiency for both users and businesses.

Opisyal na Website: http://token.meupass.com Puting papel: https://meupass.gitbook.io/whitepaper/meupass-app-en