Ano ang MedicalVeda (MVEDA)

Tokenizing healthcare by leveraging the power of Defi and blockchain. Empowering patients by enabling them to access, have ownership of and monetize their clinical records, while also offering a Defi protocol for covering medical-based financial obligations. MedicalVeda seeks to address the modern-day challenges faced by the health care industry. It leverages innovative technologies such as Blockchain, Defi, Artificial Intelligence and Smart Contracts. Medical Veda decentralizes the access to and ownership of medical records while presenting patients with a scalable, eminently compatible, secure and interoperable platform. In addition, it allows patients and medical practitioners to get seamless lending solution for their medical-related financial needs.

Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!

MedicalVeda (MVEDA) Resource Opisyal na Website