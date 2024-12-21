MaidSafeCoin Presyo (EMAID)
Ang live na presyo ng MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) ngayon ay 0.312808 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 12.71M USD. Ang presyo ng EMAID na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng MaidSafeCoin:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 9.86K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng MaidSafeCoin sa loob ng araw ay +2.36%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 40.64M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng EMAID na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng EMAID.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng MaidSafeCoin na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.00720719.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng MaidSafeCoin na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0200643184.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng MaidSafeCoin na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0848126027.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng MaidSafeCoin na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0629638069211267.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +0.00720719
|+2.36%
|30 Araw
|$ +0.0200643184
|+6.41%
|60 Araw
|$ +0.0848126027
|+27.11%
|90 Araw
|$ -0.0629638069211267
|-16.75%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng MaidSafeCoin: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+0.31%
+2.36%
+4.47%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
MaidSafeCoin serves as a token for Safecoin, a decentralized currency for a decentralized network. Safecoin will serve as the currency for the SAFE network, a network made up of the extra hard disk space, processing power, and data connectivity of its users. Think of it as the sharing economy but for your digital resources. MaidSafe is the company developing the SAFE network to save the world from the perils of centralized data storage. In the current paradigm, the best case is corporations use your data to better target you to their advertisers. The worst case is they leak your private data to the public, as Yahoo, Equifax, Target, and many other companies have already done. The SAFE network ultimately wants to “create a secure, autonomous, data-centric, peer-to-peer network as an alternative to the current server-centric model.” There will be two main users of the network: clients and farmers. The client accesses the various features of the network, such as browsing, storing data, or transferring money. The farmers store and look after your data until it’s needed, at which point they might receive a reward for their efforts. The SAFE network is an “encrypted layer that sits on top of the current internet, allowing for autonomous data storage and networking by replacing three” of the OSI networking layers. MaidSafe, a Scotland based company, started developing the SAFE network in 2006. The presale on April 22nd, 2014 sold 10% of all MaidSafeCoins. You could buy 17,000 MaidSafeCoins for 1 BTC at that time. The company allowed 30 days to try and reach their 8 million dollar fundraising goal, but they reached the target in just 5 hours. The team is currently in stage Alpha 2 on their roadmap. the future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better. The future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better."
