Magic Square Presyo (SQR)
Ang live na presyo ng Magic Square (SQR) ngayon ay 0.03436952 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 5.22M USD. Ang presyo ng SQR na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Magic Square:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 286.81K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Magic Square sa loob ng araw ay -12.81%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 152.04M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng SQR na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng SQR.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Magic Square na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.00505401692678279.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Magic Square na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0115035195.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Magic Square na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0108102107.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Magic Square na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.01864245115173663.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ -0.00505401692678279
|-12.81%
|30 Araw
|$ -0.0115035195
|-33.47%
|60 Araw
|$ -0.0108102107
|-31.45%
|90 Araw
|$ -0.01864245115173663
|-35.16%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Magic Square: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-0.00%
-12.81%
-26.60%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
## What is Magic Square (SQR)? Magic Square is an immersive Discovery & Engagement Platform for the Web3 Crypto Ecosystem, empowering users to explore a wide array of community-vetted apps and games. Discover exciting rewards, engaging giveaways, and unlock incredible use-to-earn opportunities within our platform. The native utility token SQR is hosted on BNB Smart Chain. SQR powers all aspects of the Magic Square ecosystem and allows for the seamless integration of users, developers, and validators. ## What Makes Magic Square Unique? Magic Square is a vibrant community-driven app store for web3 applications, providing crypto users with a seamless and intuitive interface. Our primary objective is to foster widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies and decentralized apps by attracting new users to the ecosystem. With our user-friendly platform and diverse app selection, we simplify web3 interaction, empowering individuals to navigate the crypto world with ease. Checkout the Magic Store [here](https://magic.store/). At Magic Square, we go beyond just offering an app store. We provide a range of exciting features designed to enhance the community experience. These include Magic Boost, an affiliate platform that rewards users for spreading the word; Hot Offers, which provide exclusive web3 deals; a Referral Program that encourages users to invite others to join; Karma Rewards, recognizing and incentivizing active community participation; Project Validation, allowing users to have a say in shaping the platform. Join us in shaping the future of decentralized technologies. Together, we can unlock the true potential of web3 and create a more inclusive and accessible digital landscape. Magic Square is backed by World-Class Investors and Partners: Binance Labs, Republic Capital, Kucoin Labs, Gate.io, Huobi Ventures, IQ Protocol, GSR, Dao Maker, AlphaGrep, Crypto.com, Forty two, Gravity Ventures ##Who Are the Founders of SQR Protocol? Magic Square is the visionary creation of Andrey Nayman, a renowned Ph.D. and former Managing Director at Radical Ventures. With over 15 years of expertise in FinTech and a profound understanding of blockchain development, Nayman has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry. Notably, he was an active participant in the Ethereum ICO, witnessing firsthand the transformative power of decentralized technologies. Under Nayman's guidance, Magic Square has evolved into a formidable project supported by a team of accomplished product developers and project managers. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and expertise to drive the success of this groundbreaking venture. ##Where can you buy Magic Square? This information will be disclosed with the launch of the Public Sale, which is set for 2023. To learn more about this project check https://linktr.ee/MagicSquare.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.0546475368
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.0271519208
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.032651044
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.03436952
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.15466284
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺1.2094634088
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥5.3767677088
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽3.5379983888
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa INR
₹2.9193470288
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp554.3470191656
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱2.0219588616
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.1.7487211776
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.2089666816
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.0491484136
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳4.1057828592
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦53.2858164176
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴1.4407702784
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs1.75284552
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs9.5629752448
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸18.0415921336
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa THB
฿1.175437584
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$1.1214774376
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.0305888728
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.2670511704
|1 SQR ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.3457573712