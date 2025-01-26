Lucky Block Presyo (LBLOCK)
Ang live na presyo ng Lucky Block (LBLOCK) ngayon ay 0.00001543 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 1.54M USD. Ang presyo ng LBLOCK na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Lucky Block:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 726.74 USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Lucky Block sa loob ng araw ay +0.58%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 100.00B USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng LBLOCK na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng LBLOCK.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Lucky Block na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Lucky Block na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0000011082.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Lucky Block na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0000001479.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Lucky Block na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.00000628181731576059.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|+0.58%
|30 Araw
|$ -0.0000011082
|-7.18%
|60 Araw
|$ -0.0000001479
|-0.95%
|90 Araw
|$ -0.00000628181731576059
|-28.93%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Lucky Block: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+0.25%
+0.58%
+4.33%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Lucky Block Casino & $LBLOCK is a trailblazing iGaming platform that combines the thrill of online gaming with the transformative power of cryptocurrency and Web 3.0 technology. Offering over 5,000 games, a VIP program, live casino experiences, a comprehensive sportsbook, token staking, futures trading, and life-changing jackpots, Lucky Block caters to a diverse range of gaming preferences. Since its inception, Lucky Block has driven hypergrowth, forging high-profile partnerships with Bundesliga team VfB Stuttgart as their exclusive Asian partner and UFC legend Michael Bisping. At the heart of the ecosystem lies the LBLOCK V2 token, a groundbreaking cryptocurrency that redefines the gaming experience. LBLOCK rewards users with exclusive perks such as rakebacks, cashback, tailored promotions, futures trading, jackpots, and staking opportunities. It gamifies the LBLOCK token while playing a pivotal role in the evolving Web 3.0 iGaming space, offering users additional value backed by the consistent growth of the casino platform. The Platinum Rollers Club NFTs further elevate the ecosystem. With only 3,500 NFTs minted, these assets grant holders access to unique NFT gaming opportunities and VIP experiences, integrating seamlessly with Lucky Block's offerings. Lucky Block's ecosystem and token utility are driven by a commitment to innovation, community engagement, and secure, rewarding gameplay. This dynamic approach positions Lucky Block as a leader in the iGaming and cryptocurrency spaces. The LBLOCK token serves as a versatile and dynamic currency within the Lucky Block ecosystem, designed to enhance user experiences while providing tangible value. As a gaming currency, LBLOCK enables players to access over 5,000 games, sports betting, and live casino features across the platform, including the Telegram-based casino. Players who use LBLOCK are rewarded with incentives like rakebacks and cashback of up to 15%, adding an extra layer of value to their gaming sessions. Exclusive access is another cornerstone of LBLOCK’s utility. Certain games, missions, features, and promotions will require LBLOCK for participation, fostering demand and creating a sense of exclusivity. Moreover, LBLOCK staking allows holders to earn passive income while unlocking rewards, bonuses, and entry into special events. This staking mechanism is an essential feature for long-term token holders, aligning with their goals for sustained value growth. Incentives and promotions are deeply integrated into LBLOCK’s utility. The token acts as the primary currency for accessing rewards like jackpot entries, free spins, and other exclusive offers. Holders can also enter LBLOCK-specific jackpots, and connecting their Platinum Rollers Club NFTs further amplifies their opportunities by granting additional tickets. Beyond the platform, LBLOCK has real-world applications. In 2025, a third-party platform will enable LBLOCK to be used for everyday purchases, expanding its utility beyond gaming. This groundbreaking feature aims to further drive demand for the token, bridging the gap between crypto and mainstream adoption. LBLOCK also supports tradability, allowing holders to exchange it for other cryptocurrencies or fiat on decentralized (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). This flexibility ensures that the token adapts to market trends while maintaining its role as a core asset in the Lucky Block ecosystem. Finally, the introduction of futures trading adds another layer to LBLOCK’s utility. Set to launch as part of Lucky Block’s Web 3.0 offerings, this feature aligns with the token’s vision of providing a robust and versatile platform for the next generation of iGaming and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.0000243794
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.000012344
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.0000146585
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.00001543
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.0000674291
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺0.0005499252
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥0.00240708
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽0.001509054
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa INR
₹0.0013297574
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp0.2488709329
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱0.0008987975
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.0.0007758204
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.0000911913
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.0000220649
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳0.0018781396
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦0.0240342309
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴0.0006468256
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs0.00086408
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs0.0042920088
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸0.0079782358
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa THB
฿0.0005176765
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$0.0005051782
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.000013887
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.0001200454
|1 LBLOCK ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.0001536828