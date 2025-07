LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Impormasyon

LocalCoinSwap is building a P2P cryptocurrency exchange and launching an associated Cryptoshare ICO.

LocalCoinSwap features a completely decentralized peer-to-peer trading structure. There are no centralized bank accounts, no verification requirements, and no restrictions on trade.

Furthermore LocalCoinSwap distributes 100% of the sites profits to holders of Cryptoshares on a 1-to-1 basis, through a blockchain-based decentralized dividend application.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.localcoinswap.com/ Puting papel: https://www.localcoinswap.com/LocalCoinSwap_whitepaper_v1.0.pdf