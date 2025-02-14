LIF3 LSHARE Presyo (LSHARE)
Ang live na presyo ng LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE) ngayon ay 280.41 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 0.00 USD. Ang presyo ng LSHARE na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng LIF3 LSHARE:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 261.56 USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng LIF3 LSHARE sa loob ng araw ay -2.67%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 0.00 USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng LSHARE na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng LSHARE.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng LIF3 LSHARE na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -7.7217574630717.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng LIF3 LSHARE na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -11.7517307310.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng LIF3 LSHARE na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -221.2298059920.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng LIF3 LSHARE na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -258.3660806967506.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ -7.7217574630717
|-2.67%
|30 Araw
|$ -11.7517307310
|-4.19%
|60 Araw
|$ -221.2298059920
|-78.89%
|90 Araw
|$ -258.3660806967506
|-47.95%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng LIF3 LSHARE: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-2.67%
+23.77%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Lif3 is an emerging powerhouse protocol in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector that provides a comprehensive suite of features to manage digital assets across multiple blockchains. Encompassing the various products Lif3 has to offer, users are able to safely and securely invest in a multitude of options that best fit their financial goals, preferred strategies, and risk profiles. The available features include but are not limited to swapping between different cryptocurrencies, yield farming, providing liquidity to earn incentives, and engaging in a decentralized lending market that offers yield on single assets and liquidity paired assets, as well as leveraging. We also offer avenues for users to acquire crypto with credit cards and to trade derivatives on our decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that sup- ports low swap fees and zero price impact trades. Additionally, with the Lif3 mobile wallet for cryptocurrency, users can easily access and manage their digital assets from their phones on a secured mobile app, making it easy to stay on top of their investments without having to worry about third-party security risks. Currently, Lif3 is a multi-chain protocol that is operational on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Fantom Opera with plans to expand in the future. And as a part of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of DeFi and making the most innovative and advanced solutions accessible, we have decided to launch our own permissioned Layer 1 (L1) blockchain. As an extension of our L1 infrastructure, we offer Layer 2 blockchains as a Service. This allows developers to build on top of the permissioned Lif3 Chain and utilize its high-speed infrastructure and security to power their DeFi applications. Lastly, a crucial element of our success has been due to our very own Lif3 community. We are proud to have a highly engaged and passionate user base that actively contributes to the growth of Lif3 through governance, constructive feedback, suggestions, and social engagement. This collaborative approach is the key to building a strong and sustainable DeFi ecosystem. Our team is committed to delivering the ultimate DeFi experience to investors of all types, whether they are looking for low risk and low maintenance investments or seeking more exciting high yield opportunities. We strive to be at the forefront of the DeFi revolution and evolve the emerging sector of the financial industry.
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$443.0478
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡221.5239
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa EUR
€266.3895
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa USD
$280.41
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM1,242.2163
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺10,148.0379
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥42,776.5455
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽25,096.695
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa INR
₹24,322.7634
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp4,522,741.3023
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱16,224.5226
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.14,197.1583
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$1,615.1616
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$395.3781
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳34,123.0929
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦422,303.0682
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴11,715.5298
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs17,105.01
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs78,368.9868
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸140,275.1025
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa THB
฿9,430.1883
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$9,166.6029
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr252.369
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$2,181.5898
|1 LSHARE ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م2,801.2959